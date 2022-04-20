Opinion / Columnists MICHAEL FRIDJHON: Far enough and far already: two very different wine estates The old Vergenoegd wine estate and Holden Manz Franschhoek cellar are studies in opposite approaches B L Premium

The Vergenoegd wine estate is something of a landmark on Baden Powell Drive, the road that links the N2 highway with Stellenbosch. It had a distinguished history as an important red wine supplier to the KWV in the days before estate wines enjoyed a direct route to market. Although much of the property is on quite flat sandy soils, there are also gentle slopes that rise up towards neighbouring Meerlust.

Owned for centuries by the Faure family, the property had been in an extended decline, mainly due to lack of capital. Acquired in 2015 by Peter Löw, Vergenoegd is in the midst of a long and overdue recovery. An extensive replanting programme has been initiated. White cultivars such as sauvignon blanc and chardonnay have been added to the mix. ..