Opinion / Columnists WANDILE SIHLOBO: Grow more wheat to cut reliance on imports New seed varieties could withstand slightly drier weather conditions and provide better yields B L Premium

Despite being mostly semi arid, SA has ample agricultural output. As a country we export about half of what we produce in value terms a year. These exported products were worth a record $12.4bn in 2021.

The exportable products are diverse, including wine, maize, citrus, nuts, berries, grapes, wool, fruit juices, beef, apples and pears. Our export markets are also diverse, spreading across the African continent, Europe, Asia, the Middle East and Americas...