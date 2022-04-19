WANDILE SIHLOBO: Grow more wheat to cut reliance on imports
New seed varieties could withstand slightly drier weather conditions and provide better yields
19 April 2022 - 19:09
Despite being mostly semi arid, SA has ample agricultural output. As a country we export about half of what we produce in value terms a year. These exported products were worth a record $12.4bn in 2021.
The exportable products are diverse, including wine, maize, citrus, nuts, berries, grapes, wool, fruit juices, beef, apples and pears. Our export markets are also diverse, spreading across the African continent, Europe, Asia, the Middle East and Americas...
