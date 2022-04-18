Opinion / Columnists TOM EATON: Sustainable corruption may yet be the answer for SA A finance minister admitting he can’t give the state disaster funds, is a healthy step forward B L Premium

My fellow columnists and I, somebody told me recently, keep getting President Cyril Ramaphosa wrong.

This was not an unusual thing to be told. In our fact-free, anything-goes world I am regularly accused of misrepresenting the truth, whether it be through my flagrant denials that the moon is hollow or my naive insistence that birds are real...