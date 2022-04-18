Opinion / Columnists NEIL MANTHORP: Decisions, decisions: Markram, Brevis and the IPL B L Premium

Most professional cricketers reach points in their careers when difficult decisions have to be made, turning points that not just affect their performance on the field but change their lives and stay with them well into retirement.

As a general rule, but certainly not exclusively, these defining moments occur in the second half of a player’s career, or at least when they have turned 30. The usual questions feature an opening batter moving to the middle order or a fast bowler sacrificing pace for accuracy — “strike” becoming “stock”. ..