JOHAN STEYN: AI's transformative power for healthcare in Africa It is our collective moral and ethical duty to regulate and control the trajectory of advanced intelligent systems

Cognitive computing — or “machines that can see, learn and think” — is revolutionising medical care across the world.

Increased processing speed, cloud computing and the advent of the smart technology era are democratising medical care. Computer imaging capabilities, nanomedicine and brain-computer interface technology have the potential to usher in what some call a transhuman world...