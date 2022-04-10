Opinion / Columnists LUKANYO MNYANDA: Global trend points to Reserve Bank MPC needing more members Judging by international best practice, the committee has been crying out for strengthening for years B L Premium

It was said with the tongue firmly in the cheek.

When it was confirmed that Dondo Mogajane wasn’t staying on as director-general of the National Treasury, I wondered if he would be joining the Reserve Bank. After all, the monetary policy committee (MPC), which decides on interest rates, has been crying out for some strengthening for a number of years. And that’s not a reflection on the ability of its current members...