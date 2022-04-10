Opinion / Columnists GAVIN RICH: Stormers prove the doubters wrong The Cape Town franchise is now probably just one win away from the big money Champions Cup competition B L Premium

The derby stage of the United Rugby Championship (URC) ended with confirmation of a balance shift among SA’s leading teams, with the Bulls’ dominance of the first phase of the comeback from Covid-19 lockdown diminished by the coastal franchises.

If there was a log just for the derby games, the Bulls would be languishing near the bottom, with the Stormers and Sharks at the top. Those teams have identical derby records — four wins, one draw and one loss — but based on their win over the Sharks in Cape Town and draw in Durban, most would probably consider the Stormers to be top. Which of course they are in the Shield (conference)...