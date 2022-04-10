BUSISIWE MAVUSO: Mogajane’s competence should be the norm in government, not the exception
Three initiatives are in the pipeline that, if successful, will go a long way to improving competence
10 April 2022 - 16:14
It’s rare for a senior public official to have served in the same institution for 23 years, as Dondo Mogajane has done at the National Treasury. The announcement that he will be stepping down in June got me thinking about how dramatically things have changed since he arrived in 1999.
Those were the days. Emerging from a global slowdown, the country enjoyed strong economic growth over the next 10 years, expanding by more than 5% a year from 2005 to 2008. Similarly, unemployment was consistently below 30%, apart from a spike to 33.3% in 2002 before it plunged to 22.4% in 2008...
