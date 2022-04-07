HILARY JOFFE: War shoots down Kganyago’s plans
Just as the Reserve Bank governor set his sights on lower targets, Russia’s invasion of Ukraine sent global inflation soaring
07 April 2022 - 19:27
Just how low can inflation go in an inefficient and highly regulated economy?
The government’s recent move to cap fuel price increases comes at an interesting moment in SA’s inflation fortunes. The government has cut the fuel levy temporarily and opened the way for deregulated fuel pricing for the first time. It’s a move that highlights how much of SA’s inflation basket reflects policy and regulatory choices...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now