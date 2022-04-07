Opinion / Columnists ANTHONY BUTLER: Two different ideas in their heads as SA intellectuals reflect on Ukraine war Putin took an appalling and morally unjustifiable decision to go to war – one that was far from compelled by external circumstances B L Premium

Dramatic differences of opinion in SA about Russia’s invasion of Ukraine have recently shown signs of abating.

Many local intellectuals initially blamed events on “aggression” by the US, Nato and the EU, which were castigated for provoking a Russian reaction. Determined to root out Western hypocrisy, analysts recalled numerous US deployments of force against sovereign states...