GUGU LOURIE: SA’s Cybercrime Act needs to be supported and clarified
06 April 2022 - 16:40
What started as idle chatter on Twitter may yet prove to be a test case of privacy laws and the protection of a person's dignity on social media.
On Tuesday, celebrity actor Sthembiso “SK” Khoza was trending on Twitter because a video clip of Khoza’s altercation with an unidentified person was doing the rounds. In the initial video clip, Khoza, a former actor in the telenovela The Queen that aired on DStv’s Mzansi Magic, is heard hurling insults at the man...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now