Opinion / Columnists GUGU LOURIE: SA’s Cybercrime Act needs to be supported and clarified B L Premium

What started as idle chatter on Twitter may yet prove to be a test case of privacy laws and the protection of a person's dignity on social media.

On Tuesday, celebrity actor Sthembiso “SK” Khoza was trending on Twitter because a video clip of Khoza’s altercation with an unidentified person was doing the rounds. In the initial video clip, Khoza, a former actor in the telenovela The Queen that aired on DStv’s Mzansi Magic, is heard hurling insults at the man...