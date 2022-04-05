Opinion / Columnists JOHAN STEYN: It’s possible for clients to love your contact centre Expansion of digital customer engagement capabilities generates data that will become mission-critical for companies B L Premium

As much as we hate them, we need them. Contact centres are for many companies the primary way to reach a target audience to sell goods or services and to gain feedback or offer support to clients.

What will the contact centre of tomorrow look like? It is improbable that there will be a physical centre in the future. Cloud computing’s growth is predicted to boost the number of people who work from home, and this applies to contact centre agents as well...