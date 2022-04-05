GRAY MAGUIRE: Bars to finance for sustainable projects are falling rapidly
Launch of Green Finance Taxonomy drawing from a wide range of players is a big step
05 April 2022 - 16:10
It’s been a big few weeks in the global and domestic sustainable finance space.
It started on March 15, when the Taskforce on Nature-Related Financial Disclosures (TNFD) released its draft framework on the integration of nature-related risk and opportunity for comment. This was followed closely on March 21 by the release of the US Securities & Exchange Commission’s proposed rules for standardised climate-related disclosures, which will “require registrants to include certain climate-related disclosures in their registration statements and periodic reports, including information about climate-related risks”...
