ANDILE NTINGI: Economic diversity needed to plug Eastern Cape brain drain
05 April 2022 - 16:46
Every time I visit the Eastern Cape I see a province with growth potential and the ability to increase its contribution to the SA economy. But it is being held back by poor infrastructure and a debilitating “brain drain”.
The effect on the province’s economy of poor roads, patchy internet coverage, water scarcity and electricity blackouts is well documented. It impedes the Eastern Cape’s ability to attract investment, particularly into small rural towns and its two metropolitan cities, East London and Gqeberha...
