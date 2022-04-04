Opinion / Columnists JONATHAN COOK: Practising respect can counter workplace toxicity Every day good people are pushed into bad behaviour by pressures at the job B L Premium

Will Smith’s Oscar slap has generated a huge debate about toxic masculinity, with some decrying his hitting Chris Rock on stage as an example of how men are programmed socially to be violent, some supporting his courage in defending his wife, and others looking for reasons in his childhood to explain his bizarre reaction.

But toxicity is gender neutral. It is true the damage caused by male toxicity is clearly evident every day — not just in cases of individual physical and verbal violence but also in the systemic oppression that condemns many women in many places to powerlessness and deemed inferiority...