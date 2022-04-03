Opinion / Columnists PETER ATTARD MONTALTO: Zondo reports remind us of the pong and the value of sniff tests B L Premium

People have remarkably short memories.

The use of the Zondo reports, the latest instalment of which is due now (possibly on Eskom specifically), is not so much to tell us anything on the narrative of state capture that is not in the public domain. Instead, it is to ensure that no-one forgets what happened before the cleanup is complete (it’s still far from it, of course) and pull it all together into one place that then looks forward with recommendations...