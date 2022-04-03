GAVIN RICH: Why SA rugby badly needs a north-south derby
It has traditionally been a huge game on the local calendar
03 April 2022 - 18:05
You wouldn’t have thought a couple of weeks ago this would be said about a SA derby, but Saturday’s United Rugby Championship (URC) clash between the Stormers and the Bulls in Cape Town is just what the game in this country needs.
There are several reasons for that, but the main one is the fans and the interest in the local game. There is also a derby in Durban between the Sharks and Lions, which will be interesting for different reasons, but a north/south derby has traditionally been a huge game on the local calendar...
