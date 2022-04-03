ADEKEYE ADEBAJO: US’s first female top diplomat Madeleine Albright not all she was cut out to be
Former secretary of state misread the Rwandan genocide and supported numerous wars and invasions
03 April 2022 - 16:44
While I was completing a short biography of the first African and first Arab UN secretary-general, Boutros Boutros-Ghali, word came through of the death of his nemesis: the then US ambassador at the UN under Bill Clinton, Madeleine Albright, who single-handedly led the campaign that ousted the Egyptian from office in December 1996.
Albright recently died of cancer at the age of 84...
