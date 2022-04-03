Opinion / Columnists ADEKEYE ADEBAJO: US’s first female top diplomat Madeleine Albright not all she was cut out to be Former secretary of state misread the Rwandan genocide and supported numerous wars and invasions B L Premium

While I was completing a short biography of the first African and first Arab UN secretary-general, Boutros Boutros-Ghali, word came through of the death of his nemesis: the then US ambassador at the UN under Bill Clinton, Madeleine Albright, who single-handedly led the campaign that ousted the Egyptian from office in December 1996.

Albright recently died of cancer at the age of 84...