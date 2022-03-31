Opinion / Columnists KEVIN MCCALLUM: Shane Warne’s flaws were legion, but so was his generosity B L Premium

The first time I saw Shane Warne play live was from the heights of an old wooden stand at the Wanderers on an early March day in 1994. I was with family and friends from the East Rand, making one of our regular treks to that grand old stadium to watch Test cricket.

We usually sat in the cheap seats, either on the scoreboard side or the wooden structure that stood where the Memorial Stand now is. That was where we sat on the Saturday of the first Test between SA and Australia. That was where we saw Warne and his Australians have the swagger knocked out of them by a strong SA team and the wind put up them by close on 30,000 fans spoiling for a fight...