ANTON HARBER: Digital broadcasting: are we there yet?

For many years the ministry and department of communications have been mocked for their failure to meet the 2015 international deadline to convert terrestrial broadcasting to digital. Now they are being lambasted for rushing the process. It seems they just can’t get it right.

The past week’s squabble about the issue tells us a great deal about this government, its competence and its proclaimed commitment to the poor and to the fourth Industrial Revolution (4IR)...