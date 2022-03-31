ANTON HARBER: Digital broadcasting: are we there yet?
31 March 2022 - 14:36
For many years the ministry and department of communications have been mocked for their failure to meet the 2015 international deadline to convert terrestrial broadcasting to digital. Now they are being lambasted for rushing the process. It seems they just can’t get it right.
The past week’s squabble about the issue tells us a great deal about this government, its competence and its proclaimed commitment to the poor and to the fourth Industrial Revolution (4IR)...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now