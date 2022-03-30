Opinion / Columnists GUGU LOURIE: Data privacy increasingly a vital issue, and needs to be bolstered B L Premium

Data-sharing has grown to become the “fuel and lubricant” of the world’s economy.

Deloitte Insights observes that data-sharing powers online and offline business models. “But with every year, as more data — in terms of volume, types, and richness — is shared, the potential for its misuse is rising,” warns Deloitte Insights...