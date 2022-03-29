Opinion / Columnists KATE THOMPSON DAVY: Days of our digital migration: the TV drama that consistently delivers … disappointment The latest serving of sniping this week — Ntshavheni versus everybody — is more real than reality TV B L Premium

Have you finally reached the end of your watchlists on Netflix and Showmax? Has Young, Famous & African whet your appetite for local drama? The latest serving of sniping coming this week is more real than reality TV and carries the burden of what most reality TV lacks: actual consequences. Cue “Ntshavheni versus everybody”.

Communications & digital technologies minister Khumbudzo Ntshavheni has come out fighting in response to the SABC’s statement on the matter of the analogue signal switch-off. To recap previous seasons: the “digital migration policy” (the provision of TV services moving from analogue to a digital signal) has been an eons-long standing policy of the government, and — frankly — a testament to its ability to fail with actioning its own programmes. The fact that we’ve had a dozen or so ministers into whose ambit the policy fell is a case study in how not to get things done...