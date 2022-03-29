Opinion / Columnists JABULANI SIKHAKHANE: The thorny issue of creating a stable public service An enduring interface between politicians and administrators has yet to be implemented in earnest B L Premium

SA must revisit the interface between political office-bearers and administrators to create a stable environment for improving the performance of government. This has been a recurring theme in a number of government proposals, but consistent with the history of post-1994 administrations, a stable interface between politicians and administrators has yet to be implemented in earnest.

Admittedly, the creation of a stable public service is a politically thorny issue, not only in SA but globally. It took the US decades to fully implement the ringfencing of the public service from political interference. Britain also took its time in doing so...