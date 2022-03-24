Opinion / Columnists KEVIN MCCALLUM: It was the Cape Epic, a long, hard road to Oak Valley B L Premium

Ten years ago, on this day if not this date, I woke up listening to rain hitting the top of our camper van. It was the sixth day and fifth stage of the Absa Cape Epic. And it was raining hard. There was a little wind, but it was the rain we talked about at breakfast. Surely they would cut it short? We can’t ride all 119km in this. It’s madness.

The fifth stage is a strange one at the Epic. By the third day, you are getting into the rhythm and routine of stage racing, the early wake up, the shovelling down of breakfast, plastering sun tan cream on, pulling on your kit in a certain order and rolling slowly to the start chute...