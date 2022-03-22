KATE THOMPSON DAVY: TransUnion hack is a real test for privacy law and another headache for credit consumers
There are different versions of events while the information regulator waits in the wings with a ruler
22 March 2022 - 18:40
Late last week, with the long weekend bearing down on us, news broke that TransUnion Africa — one of the country’s biggest possessors and processors of personal and financial data — had fallen victim to a cyberattack that may leave the personal details of 54-million South Africans exposed.
The group claiming responsibility for the breach goes by N4ughtySec, but you may see this reported as N4ughtySecTU in some stories. I assume the addition of the last two letters relates specifically to TransUnion, which uses TU in its branding. N4ughtySec does keep busy so this kind of differentiation seems pretty practical...
