BUSISIWE MAVUSO: Energy regulator should take a leaf out of Icasa’s book
21 March 2022 - 17:30
The recently completed spectrum auction sends a positive signal to the SA Investment Conference 2022, which starts on Thursday.
The government has delivered on an important reform, and though it was long delayed it’s a positive indicator that the authorities are determined to push through and deliver on other planned reforms even when faced with obstacles, as the spectrum process certainly was...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now