Opinion / Columnists BUSISIWE MAVUSO: Energy regulator should take a leaf out of Icasa’s book B L Premium

The recently completed spectrum auction sends a positive signal to the SA Investment Conference 2022, which starts on Thursday.

The government has delivered on an important reform, and though it was long delayed it’s a positive indicator that the authorities are determined to push through and deliver on other planned reforms even when faced with obstacles, as the spectrum process certainly was...