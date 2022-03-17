Opinion / Columnists BRIAN KANTOR: War in Ukraine is a huge setback for globalisation Greater volatility of rand returns will raise the risk of investing offshore B L Premium

The hot war in Ukraine and the economic warfare being waged against Russia has dealt a heavy blow to globalisation. A retreat into autarchy will reverse the gains made by so many participants from freer trade and freedom to invest capital wherever it offered the best risk-adjusted prospects.

China has been the notable beneficiary of the free access it has had to global markets since the 1990s, and the access foreign-owned firms have had to Chinese consumers. Export- and import-led growth has transformed China’s economy, and the rest of the world along with it...