BRIAN KANTOR: War in Ukraine is a huge setback for globalisation
Greater volatility of rand returns will raise the risk of investing offshore
17 March 2022 - 14:41
The hot war in Ukraine and the economic warfare being waged against Russia has dealt a heavy blow to globalisation. A retreat into autarchy will reverse the gains made by so many participants from freer trade and freedom to invest capital wherever it offered the best risk-adjusted prospects.
China has been the notable beneficiary of the free access it has had to global markets since the 1990s, and the access foreign-owned firms have had to Chinese consumers. Export- and import-led growth has transformed China’s economy, and the rest of the world along with it...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now