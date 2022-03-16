Opinion / Columnists NICOLE FRITZ: With Zondo leading, credibility should reign at JSC interviews B L Premium

From April 1 we will have a new head of the judiciary, head of its apex court, head of the office of the chief justice, and chair of the Judicial Service Commission (JSC). Then there’s the other small matter still weighing on judge Raymond Zondo’s shoulders — completion of the report of the state capture commission.

There’s no question that the soon-to-be chief justice must be one of the busiest people in the land, carrying some of the republic’s most weighty responsibilities. Among his first tasks will be to chair the JSC interviews scheduled for April 4-8. The interviews are intended to fill 18 judicial vacancies, including two at the Constitutional Court...