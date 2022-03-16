Opinion / Columnists GUGU LOURIE: TFG plans to rule the world of tech-led retailers The group has invested R1bn on digitalisation since 2018, with plans for a further R500m the next three to five years B L Premium

JSE-listed retailer TFG, formerly known as The Foschini Group, is on a shopping spree that could see it become a leading tech-led retail firm in Africa.

Earlier this month the 98-year-old retailer announced the R2bn purchase of Tapestry Home Brands, the owner of Coricraft, Volpes, and Dial-a-bed chains. In 2020, the clothing, homeware, and jewellery retailer also bought Jet stores from rival Edcon...