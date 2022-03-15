Opinion / Columnists JOHAN STEYN: Artificial intelligence has a place in rural SA Redhill School follow-up event underlines what technology can do to solve unique SA problems B L Premium

“I need there to be a panic button. I never wish to hear my mom scream like that ever again.” The 15-year-old was explaining the mobile app concept her group was working on. “My father tried to kill me. But he is no longer with us.”

The other group spoke about teenage pregnancy, how hunger drives young girls to have sex with men who pay them with food. “My two younger brothers were going hungry. I did what I had to do.” At another table, the group explained how gender-based violence is the story of their daily lives. “The men come back from the shebeens and then all hell breaks loose.” ..