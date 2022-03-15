Opinion / Columnists CHRIS GILMOUR: Shoprite has beaten all its competitors into the ground for many years Retailer shows clean pair of heels to all-comers in all segments and is unlikely to come under any serious threat B L Premium

In the 1986 fantasy film Highlander, a whole host of immortals battle it out over the millennia until only one is left standing.

The analogy with SA food retailing might not be immediately obvious, but what is obvious is that Shoprite has beaten all its competitors into the ground for many years. There is now a yawning gap between it and the rest that is so wide it seems unlikely it will ever be closed, at least not in the foreseeable time horizon...