Opinion / Columnists TOM EATON: Left, left, let's go marching with our foot in the mouth Just say West or Nato and a red mist descends on our local lefties that turns them into instant Putinescas

Russian tanks are rolling through an Eastern European country. Civilians are being killed. In faraway capitals, leftists are explaining that the country in question is being occupied because it is fascist, and that the West has no business calling for peace even as it drops bombs on the Middle East. Welcome to 1956.

In the autumn of that year, students in Hungary began to protest against their Stalinist puppet government, demanding democratic freedoms and an end to colonial domination by the Soviet Union. Protests became an uprising, and Nikita Khrushchev sent his tanks into Budapest. Thirty thousand civilians were killed and 20,000 arrested as “counterrevolutionaries”...