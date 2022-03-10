Opinion / Columnists KEVIN MCCALLUM: We’re living Warne’s last days in real time What would my brother Barry have said about this week, minister Fickle Embellishment and Ukraine and Shane? B L Premium

There are some days when you write for the sake of trying to make sense of the world, of the nonstop, stumbling slow dance of a loss, of the madness from afar, of the bluster from near and the tumble-dry stupidity of those who pretend to lead us.

There are days when you to need to feel you have a place, a reason, a purpose to be able to find a path between the lies and the pain, the good and the bad, the joy and the sad, the anger and the calm. I think I found that this week. On Wednesday, to be exact. ..