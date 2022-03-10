Opinion / Columnists ANTON HARBER: Want to publish a vlog on fat-cat taming? Then fill in these forms B L Premium

From last Monday the online videos of all our news outlets became illegal. On that day, the Film & Publications Amendment Act — a ridiculous, shoddy, unworkable mess of a law — slipped quietly into our statute books.

The law was drawn up to deal with dangerous online material such as child porn, the promotion of violence and war and hate speech. But it takes little account of the size, scale and global nature of the internet, or the need for material such as news to go up quickly...