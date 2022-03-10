ANTON HARBER: Want to publish a vlog on fat-cat taming? Then fill in these forms
10 March 2022 - 11:29
From last Monday the online videos of all our news outlets became illegal. On that day, the Film & Publications Amendment Act — a ridiculous, shoddy, unworkable mess of a law — slipped quietly into our statute books.
The law was drawn up to deal with dangerous online material such as child porn, the promotion of violence and war and hate speech. But it takes little account of the size, scale and global nature of the internet, or the need for material such as news to go up quickly...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now