STEVEN KUO: Remaining neutral allows SA to be available as a viable peace facilitator
This country’s policy has always been to back negotiation
Africa is split on the Ukraine crisis. In the UN General Assembly vote last week condemning Russian aggression in Ukraine, of the 54 African countries just 28 voted in favour of the resolution. SA was one of 17 African countries that abstained. Eight did not vote, and Eritrea voted against the resolution.
SA’s department of international relations & co-operation initially released a statement calling on Russia to “immediately withdraw its forces from Ukraine in line with the UN Charter”. We will never know if the Russia embassy in Pretoria made any calls, but President Cyril Ramaphosa quickly realised this was inconsistent with SA’s alliance with Russia and back-peddled SA’s position to one of neutrality and calling for a negotiated settlement...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now