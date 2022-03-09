Opinion / Columnists PETER BRUCE: Just think … the sun and wind are ours for free B L Premium

Are we in it yet? The just transition? If we are, how would you know? The just transition is supposed to be a strategy to manage SA’s passage from coal-fired electricity to net-zero carbon emissions by 2050 so the 80,000 people employed in coal burning are not disadvantaged.

For the moment, the strategy exists in politics only. ANC leaders like mineral resources & energy minister Gwede Mantashe rail against proponents of renewable energy because they fear wind and solar power will leave coal jobs behind. And he’s right. The whole point of renewables is to build a new and more resilient economy...