JOHAN STEYN: Vital now for firms to practise responsible AI The wellbeing of employees and the treatment of customers can result in a destructive downward spiral if AI is not controlled

In 1942 a professor at Boston University coined the famed principle of the Three Laws of Robotics. Isaac Asimov, considered one of the best science fiction writers of his time, introduced the laws in his short story, “Runaround”.

The laws were: “1) A robot may not injure a human being or, through inaction, allow a human being to come to harm. 2) A robot must obey the orders given by human beings except where such orders would conflict with the First Law. 3) A robot must protect its existence as long as such protection does not conflict with the First or Second Law.”..