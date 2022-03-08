Opinion / Columnists GRAY MAGUIRE: National Energy Dialogue more like a hymn to fossil fuels The Central Energy Fund event featuring minister Gwede Mantashe was a disingenuous farce B L Premium

Some readers of this column may have picked up on some coverage of the National Energy Dialogue that was hosted by the Central Energy Fund and its partners, the Financial Mail and Mkokeli Advisory, on February 25.

You may wonder why I’ve elected to write a column on something that happened more than a week ago, but given that I had the dubious privilege of being a panellist at the event, I feel it behoves me to offer my own views on this forum discussing such a pressing issue...