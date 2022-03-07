Opinion / Columnists JONATHAN COOK: A model of government and business collaboration to create jobs Youth Employment Service is a success story B L Premium

Erica Kempken, co-founder of Youth@worK, tells a great story illustrating how the government and the private sector can collaborate to create small businesses and jobs for unemployed youth — the ecosystem I have been talking about in this column.

Youth@worK is the largest implementation partner of the Youth Employment Service (YES), a collaboration between the government, business and labour to give work experience to black youth between the ages of 18 and 35...