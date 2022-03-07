Opinion / Columnists CLAIRE BISSEKER: Why I’ll eat my hat if debt stabilises, as the Treasury promises Administration lacks wherewithal to accelerate reforms or exercise expenditure restraint needed to bring debt under control B L Premium

National Treasury officials are rubbing their hands with glee at the prospect of me being forced to eat my hat. I promised on a live Financial Mail webinar with finance minister Enoch Godongwana after the 2022 budget that I would eat my hat if he succeeds in achieving a primary surplus in 2023/2024 as promised, a year ahead of target.

Running a primary surplus (when revenue exceeds non-interest expenditure) is necessary to stop debt from rising inexorably in SA. As such, it is a crucial milestone on the Treasury’s path to stabilise the debt ratio at 75% of GDP by 2024/2025...