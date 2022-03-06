Opinion / Columnists ADEKEYE ADEBAJO: Low African vote for EU’s sanctions call casts doubt on alliance Sides are at odds as continent stresses aid and trade, and the Europeans security and migration B L Premium

Amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine the EU sought to win as many of Africa’s 54 votes — nearly a third of the 193-strong UN General Assembly membership — as possible, to sanction Moscow’s actions.

The EU accounts for 36% of Africa’s external trade, and is the continent’s largest investor at €261bn. EU countries may also be forced to look to Algeria, Nigeria, Egypt, Mozambique, Tanzania, and Ghana to replace Russia’s provision of 40% of their gas supplies. ..