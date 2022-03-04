Opinion / Columnists CHRIS THURMAN: On the make with Igshaan Adams’ ‘skarrelbaan’ Meet the traveller whose feet are on the ‘skarrelbaan’ and whose head is in a ‘Google cloud’ B L Premium

The pockets of gentrification in the neighbouring Cape Town suburbs of Salt River and Woodstock have been the cause of much contestation in recent years. Some celebrate the investment in renovation and rebuilding, emphasising the influx of capital that comes from well-heeled Capetonians and tourists visiting markets and art galleries and décor shops, all the while sipping on craft beer and artisanal coffee.

Others bemoan the profiteering of opportunists who buy and develop cheap properties, arguing that this process displaces existing businesses and residents, further disadvantaging poor or working-class communities — thus aggravating the “two economies” effect...