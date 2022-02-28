Opinion / Columnists DUMA GQUBULE: Government stumbles on towards failure with austerity budget Only 32% of the 2021/2022 revenue overrun was invested in the economy B L Premium

After two budgets involving record spending cuts of R525.9bn — R261bn in 2020 and R264.9bn in 2021 — finance minister Enoch Godongwana’s maiden budget eased some of the pain but continued with the failed austerity policies of the past decade.

As expected, the budget extended the R350 a month social relief of distress grant for one year at a cost of R44bn and allocated R18.4bn towards the presidential employment stimulus for two years...