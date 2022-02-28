Opinion / Columnists BUSISIWE MAVUSO: Ramaphosa and Godongwana spot on Focus must be on attracting investment to facilitate sustainable growth B L Premium

The messages from last week’s investor friendly budget and the earlier state of the nation address by President Cyril Ramaphosa were on the mark. Both emphasised the importance of generating an environment that attracts the investment needed to facilitate sustainable growth, our best weapon against our unemployment crisis.

Two areas in which I was impressed with finance minister Enoch Godongwana’s maiden budget were his strong adherence to fiscal consolidation and his focus on the importance of transforming the legislative framework for public-private partnerships (PPPs). This is a prerequisite for a successful rollout of the R1-trillion infrastructure plan and the economic growth and employment that will trigger...