BUSISIWE MAVUSO: Ramaphosa and Godongwana spot on
Focus must be on attracting investment to facilitate sustainable growth
28 February 2022 - 14:48
The messages from last week’s investor friendly budget and the earlier state of the nation address by President Cyril Ramaphosa were on the mark. Both emphasised the importance of generating an environment that attracts the investment needed to facilitate sustainable growth, our best weapon against our unemployment crisis.
Two areas in which I was impressed with finance minister Enoch Godongwana’s maiden budget were his strong adherence to fiscal consolidation and his focus on the importance of transforming the legislative framework for public-private partnerships (PPPs). This is a prerequisite for a successful rollout of the R1-trillion infrastructure plan and the economic growth and employment that will trigger...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now