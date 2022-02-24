Opinion / Columnists ANTON HARBER: Regional watchdogs tame draconian Botswana bill In its original form, the law would have made journalism impossible B L Premium

When Botswana’s draft Criminal Amendment & Evidence Bill landed on our desks a few weeks ago it was alarming. This long-standing, stable democracy was proposing to allow for search, seizure and surveillance of citizens without a warrant.

In other words, the government was threatening to remove the most basic safeguards of the safety and privacy of citizens, putting them at the mercy of a security and intelligence system many believe is already too powerful...