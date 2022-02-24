Opinion / Columnists ANTHONY BUTLER: SACP romance with Russia blind to its colonial project Ambivalence about Vladimir Putin in SA fails to recognise decolonial struggles in the region B L Premium

The Russian invasion of Ukraine has elicited a wide variety of reactions within SA. Many citizens insist that such egregious violations of international law should be unequivocally condemned. In contrast, SA Communist Party (SACP) general secretary Blade Nzimande endorses Russia’s justifications for its actions.

For its part, the department of international relations & co-operation has expressed “concern” and urged “all parties” to pursue diplomatic solutions. Like many SA intellectuals and political activists, it appears uncertain about how to respond to these extraordinary events...