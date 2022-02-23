MNINAWA NTLOKO: It’s been an absolute blast — thank you and goodbye
I’ve got to walk off into the sunset with warm memories of this column and how it all started
I have sat behind this keyboard and shared my thoughts on these hallowed pages for many moons. But after almost two decades of bashing out this column, it is time for me to walk off into the sunset.
This is an emotional moment for me because not only am I vacating this space on Business Day, I am also leaving Arena Holdings, a place I have called home for almost my entire journalism career...
