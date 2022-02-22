Opinion / Columnists MAMOKETE LIJANE: Expropriation highlights tension between poverty and inequality Redistribution could mean more poor equals if poorly designed and implemented B L Premium

SA has treated its black citizens disgracefully. Almost from its genesis this country has struggled to balance the sometimes-contested needs of its people.

Under the cloak of colonisation, and later apartheid, the country was expert at stealing from Sipho to pay Paul, resulting in a skewed, dysfunctional economy that doomed many to marginal economic participation. The advent of the full democratic franchise in 1994 was an opportunity to reset the political economy. Success has only been partial...