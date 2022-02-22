MAMOKETE LIJANE: Expropriation highlights tension between poverty and inequality
Redistribution could mean more poor equals if poorly designed and implemented
22 February 2022 - 14:26
SA has treated its black citizens disgracefully. Almost from its genesis this country has struggled to balance the sometimes-contested needs of its people.
Under the cloak of colonisation, and later apartheid, the country was expert at stealing from Sipho to pay Paul, resulting in a skewed, dysfunctional economy that doomed many to marginal economic participation. The advent of the full democratic franchise in 1994 was an opportunity to reset the political economy. Success has only been partial...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now