Opinion / Columnists TONY LEON: The fundamental flaw at the heart of anti-foreign worker sentiment Eye-wateringly huge firms at the frontier of the fourth industrial revolution owe much to immigrants

Business Day’s recent front-page lead story might have tricked some readers into imagining they had stumbled back into a pre-Jurassic political age (“Job reservation is on the cards, government confirms (../bd/national/2022-02-13-job-reservation-is-on-the-cards-government-confirms/)”, February 13).

The headline topped an article detailing neither a paean to Pan-Africanism nor a decent stab at promoting the country’s economic wellbeing. Rather it revealed home affairs minister Aaron Motsoaledi borrowing from the playbook of Donald Trump — localised by Julius Malema and Herman Mashaba — to restrict foreign workers and near neighbours from accessing local jobs...