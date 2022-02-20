Opinion / Columnists MICHAEL MORRIS: Sama slaps on a bandage while avoiding the wound B L Premium

I often think back to a wry observation by former Robben Islander Saki Macozoma during pre-interview small talk a few months after his appointment as head of Transnet in the 1990s.

He was surrounded, he said, by young, inexperienced black managers who thought his job would be theirs if only they were white; and young, inexperienced white managers who thought his job would be theirs if only they were black...